BMW Recalling More Cars In US That Could Have Takata Airbags

Was your old BMW involved in a crash or had its airbags replaced in a previous recall?
If so, then it might have received the defective Takata airbag inflators during the repair, AutoNews reports, announcing that BMW is getting ready to expand the recall campaign by another 230,117 cars and SUVs, in the United States alone.
These include some 2000-2002 3-Series, 2001-2003 5-Series, and 2001-2002 X5 SUVs, whose inflators are known to explode with excessive force after prolonged exposure to high temperatures and humidity, and spread shrapnel throughout the cabin, in the event of a crash. The inflators have been linked to at least 16 deaths worldwide.
BMW has yet to make an official announcement, but once they do, then owners will receive a letter informing them of the possible defect and encouraging them to schedule an appointment with an official dealer, which will replace the defective airbag inflators with new ones, free of charge.
If you include these vehicles, the number of BMWs that may have Takata's dangerous parts will increase to more than 1.1 million, in the U.S. alone.