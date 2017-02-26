BMW Says We Are At Least 10 Years Away From Level 5 Autonomous Driving

Although BMW’s i division is shifting its focus towards the development of advanced autonomous technologies, the German brand still thinks we’re quite some time away from fully self-driving cars.
During an interview with Drive Mag, senior engineer automated driving at BMW, Dr. Dirk Wisselmann, said that we are at least 10 years away from when cars are able to handle unforeseen circumstances without any driver involvement.
“Safety systems will help, but not take over 100%. We've got at least ten years ahead of us of assisted driving in such situations, not autonomous driving,” Wisselmann said.
Interestingly, BMW’s timeline is much greater than some other automakers. Ford, for example, says it will offer a level 4 autonomous vehicle to consumers in 2021. The key difference between level 4 and the level 5 system BMW is discussing is that level 5 autonomous vehicles can instantly adapt to all driving conditions without the presence of a human on board.
For a company like BMW which says it sells ‘The Ultimate Driving Machine’, autonomous systems may seem like a backward step. However, Wisselmann says that the technology will work seamlessly with the driver focused appeal of its vehicles.
“You can switch it on when you need it, and off when you don’t need it. Autonomous driving just takes care of the most boring parts of driving and lets the driver enjoy his BMW when he wants. There's no fun to commute on a very busy highway. But in the countryside, or on winding roads, you'll still be able - and encouraged - to take matters into your own hands,” he said.