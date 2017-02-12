BMW Talks About Its Most Successful 5-Series Ever, The F10

For BMW, launching the sixth-generation F10 5-Series meant dropping the controversial -albeit characterful- design of the E60 and reminding fans about the beautifully-sculpted E39.
The F10 was launched at the end of 2009 as a MY2010 and right off the bat, media and car enthusiasts alike praised the absence of the so-called "Bangle butt" rear styling of its predecessor.
While the F10 still reminded us a little of the E60 with its wide kidney grilles and pronounced Hofmeister kink, styling cues such as the creases on the bonnet and the doors reminded us of other past BMWs.
The interior once again featured a center console slightly angled towards the driver, plus a wide array of gadgets such as the Parking Assistant, Collision Warning with Braking function, Lane Departure Warning, Night Vision and eventually even Traffic Jam Assistant.
Overall, the F10 was safer, smarter, more fuel efficient and faster than the E60, though some people would still argue against the electro-mechanical steering in the former.
The sixth-generation 5er also spawned the controversial F07 5-Series Gran Turismo, which featured a F01 7-Series-derived platform like the F10, but it was very different aesthetically.
Having sold over 2.3 million units, the F10 5-Series remains the most successful 5er to this day.