BMW To Reveal Facelifted i3 With New Look & Greater Range At Frankfurt Motor Show

BMW will introduce an updated i3 at the IAA Frankfurt Motor Show in September, alongside a new range-topping model.
Autocar asserts that the fresh new hatchback will receive a more performance-focused version dubbed the i3S. It will use an uprated variant of the electric powertrain underpinning the current i3, meaning it’ll deliver in excess of 168 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque. This will allow it to accelerate faster than ever before and essentially make it the first electric hot hatch.
Unsurprisingly, the new i3S is predicted to be the most expensive model in the updated i3 range.
In terms of styling, it is reported that the 2018 i3 will receive a number of small modifications but retain the same opinion-splitting shape of the current car. Consequently, changes will be limited to the front and bumper fascias as well as some minor changes to the sides.
Alongside its much-needed design changes, the i3 range will also benefit from some a few powertrain developments, lifting its driving range to somewhere beyond 200 miles (320 km).
Note: Current BMW i3 pictured