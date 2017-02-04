BMW X4 Looks The Goods With M Performance And 3D Design Parts

Unless BMW decides to create an X4 M (a real M, not the M40i) the world of aftermarket tuners is the place to head for X4 owners looking to add some aggression to their Bavarian crossovers.
One particular owner in the Middle East recently did just that when ordering a new X4 from BMW Abu Dhabi Motors, adorning it with every imaginable exterior modification without, somewhat remarkably, not overdoing it.
For starters, the xDrive35i has been optioned with the M Sport Package and is therefore already slightly more in-your-face than a standard X4. It was then fitted with a 3D Design carbon fiber aerodynamic kit that includes a new chin spoiler at the front, a carbon rear lip and a carbon diffuser. The wing mirror caps have also been adorned in the lightweight material thanks to M Performance.
Final touches to the SUV include 21-inch M Performance alloy wheels, metal pedals and a black kidney grille.
Although a true X4 M would be slightly cooler, it’s hard to imagine it being more eye-catching than this.