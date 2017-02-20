BMW Z5 Feeling Naughty, Gets Photographed With Top Down Next To Supra

BMW's upcoming Z5 roadster has been spotted in Sweden with its top down alongside Toyota's new Supra.
Luckily, our spy photographers were in position to get some shots of the Z5, marking this the first time we've seen the new model driving with its canvas roof carefully hidden away. In terms of camouflage, these 2018 Z5 prototypes aren't really telling us more than that last batch of spy photographs we showed you last month, where the taillights were a little bit more exposed - just as they are here.
With the roof down, the Z5 does look a little more sleek, as its typical roadster-like appearance shines through, setting it well apart from that Supra prototype in the background.
As for what we can't see, we already know that the Z5 will be lighter than the outgoing Z4, and that it will likely feature both four and six-cylinder turbocharged units to go with the optional xDrive all-wheel drive system. Of course, a hybrid version remains possible, until BMW says otherwise.
Unfortunately, the cabin isn't all that visible in these images, despite the roof having moved out of the way. However, seen as how we already had a peak inside the Z5, we know all about how its dashboard layout is apparently similar to that of the Supra.
BMW is expected to reveal the Z5 later this year.
