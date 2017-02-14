BMW's Product Plan Includes Over 25 New Or Updated Models By 2021

BMW is planning a host of Life Cycle Impulse (facelifted) models and a selection of all-new products in the next five years.
German publication Auto Motor und Sport has learnt that no less than 28 new or refreshed BMW models will hit the market from now until 2021, kicking off with the global launch of the new 5-Series Touring at the Geneva Motor Show in March.
Soon after, it is reported that the BMW 5-Series GT will be replaced by a 6-Series GT borrowing technology from the latest 5-Series. The 6-Series GT will be approximately 100 kg (220 lbs) lighter than the equivalent existing car and be offered with four, six and eight cylinder engines with power ranging from 190 hp to 465 hp.
Also this year, the BMW X2 will debut and initially be offered with the same small petrol and diesel engines of the X1. The next-generation X3 will also bow some time this year and be the brand's first SUV model using its CLAR platform. This platform will also spawn the long-awaited BMW X7, set to be constructed at the brand's Spartanburg plant in the United States.
Things will continue for BMW throughout 2017 with the all-new M5 and M2 GTS to both launch in the second half of the year. We already know that the M5 will benefit from all-wheel drive and will have a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 delivering over 600 hp. The M2 GTS on the other hand will get an uprated turbo'd 3.0-liter engine lifting power to the 400 hp mark.
Next year will also prove rather fruitful for BMW particularly with the launch of the Z5 sports car, currently in development with Toyota alongside the next-generation Supra. What's more, the famed BMW 8-Series will be resurrected in 2018 and directly rival the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe. It will give birth to a Cabriolet variant in 2020.
Before that happens, 2018 will also see the debuts of the next-generation 3-Series and X5.
Check out the full list of models below:
BMW 5 Series - February 2017
BMW 5 Series Touring - Summer 2017
BMW i3 - Summer 2017
BMW 5 Series M Performance - Summer 2017
BMW 6 Series Facelift - Spring 2017
BMW 4 Series Facelift - March 2017
BMW 2 Series Coupé - July 2017
BMW 2 Series Convertible - July 2017
BMW 6 Series GT - 2017
BMW X2 - End of 2017
BMW X3 - End of 2017
BMW X7 - 2017
BMW M5 - 2017
BMW M2 GTS - 2017
BMW M2 Facelift - 2017
BMW Z5 - 2017
BMW X3M - Early in 2018
BMW i8 Spyder - 2018
BMW X1 L - 2018
BMW M4 GT4 - 2018
BMW X4 - 2018
BMW 8 Series Coupé - End of 2018
BMW 3 Series - 2018
BMW X5 - 2018
BMW 1 Series - 2019
BMW iNext - 2019
BMW 8 Series Convertible - End of 2019
BMW i5 - 2021