Bought In 60 Seconds: 1967 Shelby GT500 Eleanor Restomod Built With 2012 Mustang Parts

Underneath this awesome 1967 Shelby GT500 body, lies a 2012 Mustang GT boasting Koni adjustable shocks and factory standard AC & traction control systems.
In other words, it's the best of both worlds, or as the ad puts it, a vehicle that can be "driven reliably coast-to-coast and still taken to the Ford dealer for use with an UBD plug diagnostic tool."
The car was designed and built over a period of three years by Mustangclinic in Poland, one of the top classic car restoration shops in Europe. The main idea behind this project was to build a reliable classic, that wouldn't require repairing every other day and that wouldn't leave its owner stranded in the middle of the road.
You can check out the eBay add by clicking here, though if you just want a quick rundown of specs & mods, here it is: it's a 5.0-liter V8 Mustang GT automatic with just 200 miles (321 km) on the clock, plus air conditioning, cruise control, ABS, a CD player, leather seats and a Pepper Grey exterior.
The car is currently located at a showroom in Germany and the asking price is $155,000 - almost three times what you'd spend on a 2017 Shelby GT350.
Still, seen as how this is a one of a kind project, we reckon it won't take long for "Cyborg Eleanor" to find a new owner.