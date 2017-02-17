Brabus Launches GLC & GLC Coupe Performance Mods

Mercedes-Benz GLC and GLC Coupe owners wishing for a little more performance and a few styling tweaks can now look to Brabus for answers.
Aesthetically, both the GLC as well as its Coupe sibling get new alloys, a custom grille, aluminum pedal pads and custom floor mats. They're not big changes, but then again these mods are more about subtlety.
In terms of performance, you've got the same enhancements and results across the board for the GLC and GLC Coupe 250 4-Matic models, which go from their factory-standard 211 PS (208 HP) to 245 PS (241 HP). This also results in a quicker 0-100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration time of 7 seconds flat, as opposed to 7.3 seconds.
The diesel-powered GLC & GLC Coupe 220 d and 250 d get sprinkled with a few extra horses themselves, 35 PS (34.5 HP) to be precise for the GLC 220 d and 31 PS (30.5 HP) for the 250 d model. Both versions also get a 50 Nm (37 lb-ft) boost in terms of peak torque. Thanks to the extra power, the former will now hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 8 seconds flat, whereas the more powerful diesel can hit the mark in 7.1 seconds.
Of course the quickest model remains the GLC 43, which is good for 367 PS (362 HP) and can hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.9 seconds. Thanks to Brabus, max power output is now 410 PS (404 HP), peak torque is 570 Nm (420 lb-ft) and the sprint time is quicker by 0.3 seconds.