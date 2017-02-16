Brand New Corvettes, Including Z06, Damaged After Transporter Rubs Shoulders With Another Truck

A transporter jam-packed with brand new 2017 Chevy Corvettes was involved in an accident with another semi-truck that occurred in Alabama this morning at around 10am.
It’s not clear what caused the crash, but photos from the scene show the open dumpster truck’s metal walls ripped on the passenger side, while the damaged Corvettes on the transporter were pulled out to the driver’s side, suggesting that the two 18-wheelers rubbed shoulders.
At the time of posting, we were not aware of any injuries related to the incident.
While the low-resolution images and the covers on the cars make it difficult to be certain, judging by the wheels and the vents on the front and rear fenders of the yellow Corvette sitting at the bottom end of the trailer, it seems it’s a Z06, which is the most expensive model in the rage starting from $81,440.
At least two more brand new Corvettes on the trailer suffered extensive damages.
This incident follows a crash involving a truck transporting prototypes of the next-generation 2019 Porsche 911 just last week.
Photos ALEA