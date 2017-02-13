Brand-New Replacement Bodyshells Now Available For Classic Mini MK1 Models

British Motor Heritage (BMH) announced the launch of a brand-new replacement bodyshell for the classic Mini MK1 models.
This marks the first time a new Mini MK1 bodyshell is offered, with BMH being known for supplying individual panels across the globe for all classic Minis and complete bodyshells for models from 1976 onwards.
The first 15 bodies will enter production this April, with deliveries to take place through May and June and each one priced at £9,950 (around $12,450).
The MK1 Minis had a lot of differences with the later models, with the body featuring a door aperture with a different step profile, sliding door windows with external hinges and smaller rear window, rear side windows and rear light mountings.
Other differences include different ‘A’ panels, hinge reinforcements, floors, sills, front and rear parcel shelves, switch panel, boot panel, bonnet and number plate mounting among others.
With values of the Mini MK1 continuing to rise and justifying even more the cost of a detailed restoration, fans around the globe can now feel confident that they can now have a period-correct classic Mini in brand-new condition.