Buick's Super Bowl Ad Criticized Over Foreign Made Cars

Buick has been criticized over its Super Bowl commercial because it features two vehicles not made in the United States.
In the 60-second advertisement starring Cam Newton and a cameo from supermodel Miranda Kerr, Buick promoted both the Buick Cascada and Encore. Unfortunately, the 2017 Encore is made in South Korea and the Cascada is constructed in Poland.
The commercial drew harsh criticism from the United Automobile Workers union with the union’s director of the GM department Cindy Estrada tweeting “Can’t believe GM would feature foreign made vehicles on all-American Super Bowl.”
At the time of the commercial’s release, Buick marketing director Molly Peck said that the decision was made to promote the Encore and Cascada because they are the marque’s two leading conquest models.
“We'll connect with people who like sports, who like Cam Newton. We'll connect with people who just like advertising during the game,” she said.
Although most viewers wouldn’t have known that the Buick models featured were built internationally, the brand’s decision to promote foreign built cars comes at a time where President Trump is threatening to hit imported vehicles with heavy tariffs.
