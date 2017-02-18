Bugatti Chiron To Do 0-250-0 MPH In Under A Minute

Bugatti may have already started production of the 1500 hp Chiron and prepared for deliveries, but the all-conquering French hypercar still hasn’t been performance tested to its max.
Reportedly, the Veyron’s successor will be able to accelerate to upwards of 288 mph (464km/h), but such a figure won’t be confirmed until sometime in 2018. While we eagerly await to hear of the car’s top speed, we have learned of just how ferocious its acceleration and deceleration capabilities will be.
While recently having dinner with Bentley and Bugatti boss Wolfgang Durheimer, Evo Magazine’s Dan Prosser was told that the Chiron will be able to accelerate to 250 mph (400 km/h) and return to zero in under 60 seconds.
Comparing such figures to other hypercars is rather difficult as no other automaker has done a 0-250mph-0 test before. The closest thing would be the Koenigsegg One:1 which in 2015, accelerated from 0-186mph -0 (zero-300km/h-zero) in just 17.95 seconds. In that run, it took just 6 seconds to decelerate from 186mph or 300 km/h to a standstill.
For the Chiron to achieve a 0-250-0 sprint in under a minute, it will have to go well beyond the speeds explored by the One:1 but certainly has the grunt to do it. After all, it has an 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 engine delivering a rather ridiculous 1,500 hp.
Had dinner with Bentley and Bugatti boss Wolfgang Durheimer on Monday. He told me the Chiron does 0-250mph-0 in sub 60 seconds.— Dan Prosser (@TheDanProsser) February 15, 2017