Bugatti Veyrons Like This Rare Grand Sport Are Still Selling For Millions

If you've been waiting patiently and biding your time, hoping to grab a steal on a second-hand Bugatti Veyron, we have bad news for you. Because the thousand-horsepower hypercars are still selling for over a million dollars a pop.
Take this Grand Sport, for example, bearing the VIN VF9SK2C25CM795051 and captured in the gallery below by Karissa Hosek for RM Sotheby's. It's one of the many lots that the auctioneer has consigned for its upcoming sale at Amelia Island next month, where it's estimated to sell for between $1.5 and 1.8 million.
The Grand Sport was the first convertible version of the Veyron. Bugatti set out to make 150 of them when it unveiled the model in 2009 – four years after it began production of the original coupe. But the next year it revealed the Super Sport, and the year after that the Vitesse that combined the Grand Sport's removable roof panel with the Super Sport's 1,184-horsepower engine.
While we don't have the breakdown of Grand Sport to Vitesse roadsters, it would appear that the lion's share of wealthy customers for the convertible Bugatti opted for the more powerful version.
This particular example was the ninth of just eleven Grand Sports that were delivered new to the United States, sold through the dealership in Beverly Hills. Though it was subsequently exported to Nigeria, where it remained for several years, it was later brought back Stateside. Now it's for sale with only 538 miles on the odometer – which, given its capabilities, it could theoretically have covered in about two hours of driving flat out (fuel and tires allowing).
The estimated value on this 2012 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport is hardly out of the norm, either. The same auction house had another just like it on the docket this past summer in Monterey, where it was valued at $1.7-2.1 million.
In fact the lowest RM has ever sold a Veyron for was a 2008 coupe, sold in London in 2012 for £579,600 – which would work out to just $723k at current exchange rates, but with inflation and the post-Brexit drop in the pound's value, would come within spitting distance of a million dollars today. So all we can tell you if you still want to get your hands on a Veyron is to keep on saving.