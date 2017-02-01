Buick's Super Bowl Commercial Stars Cam Newton And Miranda Kerr

Buick has called on the talents of Carolina Panther quarterback Cam Newton and supermodel Miranda Kerr in its Super Bowl commercial for 2017.
The 60-second spot stars the Buick Cascada and Encore, comparing the Cascada to Cam Newton and the Encore to Kerr. While that may sound strange, it makes some sense when watching the commercial.
Although the ad includes images of the Cascada and Encore, most of its focuses on a scene of Pee Wee football where one of the young players transforms into Cam Newton as a bright red Cascada pulls up in the parking lot.
The family-friendly ad will be easy to understand for viewers of all ages and according to Buick director of marketing and advertising, Molly Peck, will connect with sports fans.
“Within our Buick voice, it’s very much like our Buick campaign. It’s just done so in a bigger way for the Super Bowl. We’ll connect with people who like sports, who like Cam Newton. We’ll connect with people who just like advertising during the game.”