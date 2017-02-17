Building A VTEC JDM Sleeper MINI Is A Mishmash Of Epic Proportions

Hot hatches nowadays are nothing like those from 20, 30 or 40 years ago, having swelled in size and relying on new and improved technologies.
Among the finest and most iconic hatches ever created was the classic Mini and in its range-topping guises, provided incredible driving thrills thanks to its compact size. But with power now the name of the game, one brave duo has embarked on a rather ambitious project.
The two in question, Marty and Moog from the Mighty Car Mods YouTube channel, are currently building a sleeper Mini that will be powered by a B16B Honda VTEC engine used in an old JDM Civic Type R.
Delivering almost three times the same of the Mini’s standard engine, this potent 1.6-liter engine barely fits in the Mini’s tiny engine bay. However, it promises to completely transform the dated car.
Will it work out? Be sure to watch the first three parts of the epic engine swap below.