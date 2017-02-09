Businessman Talks About His Custom Pagani Zonda Being Rear-Ended

Last week, footage emerged of a custom Pagani Zonda F being rear-ended by a truck in Uruguay and now, Autoblog Argentina managed to interview the Zonda owner shortly after the incident.
The car is owned by businessman Jorge Gómez and unfortunately, it suffered some damage as a result of the crash. However, the damage sustained is only aesthetic.
In the video below, Gómez shows the exhaust tips have been bent, the carbon fiber of the rear bumper split and part of the carbon engine cover cracked. This damage came as a result of the truck hitting the towering rear wing, forcing a split near one of the uprights.
Given that the video is in Spanish, it is hard to decipher exactly what the owner is saying other than what YouTube’s translation technology spits out. With that being said, Gómez doesn’t seem too upset by the incident, perhaps knowing that it won’t be too difficult to have the model repaired. It will be costly however.