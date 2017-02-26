Busted! Valet Parker Caught Joyriding A McLaren At 4 AM

Remember that scene from Ferris Bueller's Day Off where the parking-lot employees take the Ferrari out for a joy ride? Well it turns out that actually happens – not just with Ferraris, but McLarens too. And not just in Chicago, but also in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
That's where this clip was captured, in front of the Hotel Indigo at four in the morning. Apparently the owner of this McLaren – a 12C Spider if our eyes don't deceive us – entrusted the supercar to the hotel's valet parking service, which you can see clearly advertised across the street. But they don't prove so trustworthy.
The owner apparently caught a hotel employee taking his exotic out for a ride in the wee hours of the morning, assuming they wouldn't be caught. When they were, one employee appears to have pulled a gun, saying something about wanting to move the car out of the way before some other shady character did something to it.
Clearly not buying the story, the owner called the cops, who promptly arrested the perpetrator and charged him with two felonies. We doubt the employee will keep his job through all of this, and if the hotel is smart, they'll have comped their guest his room.