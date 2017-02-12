Buy This Mazda 767B And Pretend You've Won Le Mans [w/Video]

Many have tried, but only one Japanese automaker has ever won the 24 Hours of Le Mans. What you see here isn't the car with which Mazda won the famous French endurance race in 1991, but it's pretty darn close. And best of all, it could be yours.
What you're looking at is a 1989 Mazda 767B – the last of three made by Mazdaspeed in the racing division's infancy. It won its IMSA GTP class at Le Mans in 1990, and scored many more podium finishes that season and the one before.
The success of the 767Bs arguably lead to Mazda developing the 787B that won the race outright in '91. But that winning car remains part of the factory museum collection in Hiroshima. This, then, may be the closest you'll ever get.
Fresh from its run at the Goodwood Festival of Speed last year (where it thankfully didn't crash), 767B #003 recently underwent a comprehensive restoration. And now it's going up for auction at Amelia Island on March 10 – complete with its 600-horsepower, four-rotor Wankel engine that ought to make any RX-7 fan swoon.
Gooding & Company estimates it will fetch between $1.8 and 2.4 million, which would make it one of the most valuable Japanese cars we've ever seen changing hands. Check it out in the photos captured by Matt Howell for Gooding and the video below.