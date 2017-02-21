Cadillac Launching Next-Gen UI, MY2017 CTS First In Line

Cadillac is announcing that the 2017 CTS, set to hit dealerships during Q1 of this year, will debut the automaker's next-generation user experience system.
The system will offer a more personalized intuitive user interface, and will eventually find its way into the XTS and ATS models with the start of the 2018 model year production year.
According to Cadillac, the new user experience will meet the customer's evolving connectivity needs by adjusting over time and offering a wide range of personalization, connectivity and application services.
The most intuitive operation however includes a Summary View, where all key applications, from climate to audio, phone and sat-nav, are displayed onto one screen.
"Cadillac pioneered connectivity by bringing OnStar to market, and more recently we became the first luxury brand to enable Apple CarPlay and Android Auto across our product line," said Richard Breckus, Cadillac director of product strategy. "We have worked to improve overall system response in recent years, and now this next-generation user experience system delivers more improvements, focused mainly on intuitive control."
Updates include 'My Driver Preferences' now offering users the chance to customize the infotainment system to their liking, and then take that very same customized experience into any new Cadillac equipped with the same system - features like vehicle settings, display settings, contact favorites, sat-nav route preferences and recent destinations can all be customized to a particular user's profile.
Another cool feature is the all-new navigation app with its intuitive interface. It has updated points of interest, live traffic information, fuel prices and parking information, and over time, it will learn a user's preferred routes and destinations, offering predictive suggestions.
Cadillac will even throw in an available opt-in 12-month connected navigation trial as standard, as well as a 12-month OnStar subscription at no additional cost.
Speaking of connectivity, Cadillac can now update features like navigation or the newly launched Collection app store thanks to the car's built-in OnStar 4G LTE.
Add to that the Wi-Fi hotspot (for up to 7 mobile devices), the support for two compatible phones connected via Bluetooth, and the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, and you should have an improved overall user experience that will eventually trickle down into Cadillac's other product lines in future model years.