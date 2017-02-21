Cadillac Salesman Gets Carried Away, Swipes CTS-V During Test Drive

An incident purportedly involving a Cadillac representative showing off a CTS-V to a shotgun rider, was shared on YouTube.
The video title suggests that the accident might have happened a couple of years ago (even though it was uploaded just last month) in Pebble Beach.
It begins with the rep discussing numbers, and how Caddy ended up producing the CTS-V super saloon.
Looking to prove to his passengers that the CTS-V was developed as an American answer to the likes of the BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E63, the Cadillac salesman decided to demonstrate the car's prowess.
It couldn't have happened at a worse time, as a fairly tight turn was coming up, and while most drivers would have slowed down, especially considering that the area is packed with tourists, the driver didn’t. Still, he got lucky and managed to turn a head-on collision with a bus, into a minor sideswipe. We imagine this did not go down well with his bosses...