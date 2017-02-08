Can The Aging Audi Q3 Still Fight The Newer BMW X1 & Mercedes GLA?

Audi refreshed the Q3 last year, giving it some exterior and interior updates, but despite the improvements, it cannot hide the fact that it's aging under the skin.
This makes choosing it over a similar BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA, both of which are newer, quite hard, but CarWow should help some of you decide on whether it's worth it - or not.
Jumping behind an S line model, powered by a 2.0-liter diesel engine, with an S-tronic gearbox and Quattro all-wheel drive, Mat Watson noticed that for an old car, the Q3 is still pleasant to drive. The handling is gripp-y yet comfortable, and even the sound-insulation is good, except for some tire roll.
However, having the S line means having to do with a stiffer suspension, but this can be easily solved by ticking or deleting some options from the list when ordering it.
There are, of course, some drawbacks, and the lack of the latest MMI infotainment system is one of them, along with the entire interior design, the boot space, which is smaller than the GLA and X1, the lack of flat-folding rear seats, and no ski hatch or rear armrest. Moreover, it doesn’t get automatic emergency braking, and the USB port may be annoying for some users, but are these enough to seal its fate?