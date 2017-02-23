Can Two Guys Work To Drift A BRZ At The Same Time?

Well, this is awkward. British magazine Autocar gave an answer to a question that nobody ever asked; "Can two guys drift one car?"
Perhaps it would have been more realistic for the publication to ask, 'What can we do to attract more visitors and views on our YouTube channel?', but hey, we'll play along.
Autocar's Matt Prior turned to Mauro Calo, a former drift world record-holder, with a Subaru BRZ acting as the drift car of choice.
Using a stick connected to the throttle, the automotive journalist jumped in the rear bench, with Calo in the driver's seat, in charge of the brake, clutch and steering. In between having a good laugh and trying to provide some feedback, the two men proved that the Japanese sports car can do some figure-8 stunts and donuts.
For their next trick, Prior rode shotgun and put his right foot on the steering wheel, to control the car, while the professional drifter had to control the three pedals. Now, we're not sure if this stunt works, or how this helps in deciding on whether to go for a BRZ/86, but it does look fun, in a very, weird way...