Can You Spot The Changes On The Facelifted 2018 Subaru Legacy?

Subaru is returning to the Chicago Auto Show three years after it presented the sixth generation Legacy in 2014 with the facelifted model.
The 2018 Legacy comes with styling tweaks - though you’ll be hard pressed to notice them at first, unless you’re a fan of the brand, together with improvements to the chassis and new comfort and technology features.
Looking at the updated Legacy from the front, you’ll find a broader front grille with a chrome wing element, new headlamp clusters with daytime LED running lights, and a restyled bumper with wider and lower air intake, while at the back, there’s a new rear bumper design that includes integrated tailpipes. Subaru also added new wheel designs and two new colors named Magnetite Gray Metallic and Crimson Red Pear.
Inside, Subaru brought the Legacy up to date on the tech front with an improved and faster STARLINK Multimedia system featuring bigger 6.5-inch standard and optional 8-inch screens that replace the previous 6.0 and 7.2 inch screens respectively. The system is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable and adds a series of new apps, including one for…bird watchers:
- Magellan NAVI offers advanced cloud-based mapping
- eBird advises of local bird sightings and locations
- Best Parking locates and compares parking rates
- YELP delivers crowd sourced reviews of businesses
- Glympse provides real-time location sharing
- RightTrack monitors driving habits and recommends improvements
- Quick Guide is a digital reference guide for the vehicle
- eventseeker provides information on local events
The center console surround is new as is the steering wheel, while on Premium and higher trims, Subaru used real stitching on the dash, seats and door panels, along with high-gloss black trim and silver-color bezels for various controls. Also new for 2018 are automatic locking doors, improved latch anchors for child seats, a Steering Responsive Headlight (SRH) system and a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) that now detects pressure changes at each tire.
While the engine range that comprises a 175hp 2.5-liter 4-cylinder boxer and a 256hp 3.6-liter 6-cylinder boxer, both paired to a standard CVT, remains the same, Subaru claims to have re-tuned the suspension to enhance agility, along with improved steering and brake feel.In addition, thanks to new sound-insulating inner film glass for the front side windows and thicker rear wheel well aprons, the 2018 model is said to be quieter.
Subaru plans to release the 2018 Legacy in the US and Canada this summer.