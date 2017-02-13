Check Out These Extremely Loud VOS Performance-Tuned Cars

If you've got a solid speaker system connected to your laptop or PC, you're about to experience sounds that can be both awesome and damaging at the same time.
These exhausts over at VOS Cars are so loud, at one point you can't even hear YouTuber Shmee150 talk due to a rather angry-sounding Ferrari 488 - probably one of the loudest we've ever heard, without any exaggeration.
As for the other cars, there's a very visceral Aventador SV, a Huracan Spyder, a banging Corvette Z06 and a BMW M2, all of them sounding incredibly intimidating, especially the Huracan Spyder which, just like the 488, is a real scorcher.
For those who don't know, VOS Performance was founded back in 2012, whereas the acronym "VOS" stands for Vision of Speed. You can find them at their headquarters in Neckarwestheim, Germany, near Stuttgart.
During his visit there, Shmee also got the chance to drive a loud and ridiculously aggressive-looking BMW M2.