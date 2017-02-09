Chef Gordon Ramsay Describes How Much He Loves His LaFerrari In Latest AMA

Some of the world's wealthiest and famous people buy expensive machines because, you know, they can. Not Gordon Ramsay, though.
Known to be a huge car fan and kind of a "speedfreak", as he describes himself, the chef has an impressive collection, but few rise to the hype created by his ultimate set of wheels - a Ferrari LaFerrari.
Bought in 2015 straight from Maranello, Gordon Ramsay talked about it with pride during an 'ask me anything' (AMA), on Reddit, comparing the experience of receiving the call to pick it up with his daughter being born, and receiving his 3rd Michelin Star.
"I've never felt so happy. The happiest I felt last time was either when I received my 3rd Michelin Star or when our eldest daughter born. When I went down to the track at 'Marinella', in Italy, to pick up LaFerrari, honestly, you know what, I wouldn’t leave the garage. I literally slept by this car for 2 or 3 hours. It was beautiful."
Speaking about his ultimate supercar made Gordon Ramsay remember his young days, when his father's car had "more rust on the inside than on the outside". "I used to ask him to drop me off from school a mile away from the front gate, out of embarrassment for the car. God bless him. So, to be in that Ferrari, it was just insane."
Gordon Ramsay's supercar collection welcomed a new member late last year - the LaFerrari Aperta. The chef was spotted driving it through London, with the roof up, a few months ago, enjoying the impressive 950 horses produced by the 6.3-liter V12 and electric motor.