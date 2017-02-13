Chevrolet Bolt Drives Itself Masterfully Through San Francisco

The Chevrolet Bolt isn’t just the first vehicle from General Motors offering an impressive electric range at an affordable price, it is also serving as the test bed for the carmaker’s autonomous driving systems.
While Tesla has been getting all the self-driving praise recently, the video below shows a Bolt prototype masterfully driving throughout the tricky streets of San Francisco without any obvious intervention from the driver of passenger.
It manages to come to a halt at multiple stop signs, gives way to other motorists when necessary and is able to detect and avoid a cyclist riding in the same lane.
The Chevrolet Bolt in question is known internally as Albatross and is one of dozens of prototypes in Chevrolet’s testing fleet named after animals.