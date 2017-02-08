Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R To Face Off Against Ford And McLaren

Chevrolet is set to do battle with the likes of Ford, McLaren and Porsche in GT4 racing series’ around the world following an announcement of the upcoming Camaro GT4.R.
Although the car has yet to be released in the flesh and only previewed by way of a rendering and teaser video, it is immediately apparent that the American muscle car will benefit from a host of advancements for GT4 racing.
We know that it will be powered by the naturally-aspirated 6.2-liter V8 engine of the Camaro SS and now complemented by an Xtrac six-speed sequential transmission driving the rear wheels. Additionally, a limited-slip differential has been installed at the rear alongside an adjustable traction control system. There’s also Brembo brakes and adjustable coilovers from Ohlins.
On a visual and aerodynamic front, the Camaro GT4.R has been fitted with a bold new front splitter and dive planes, extended side skirts and a large rear wing.
Team Chevy says that the Camaro GT4.R will commence racing sometime this year and be eligible for the GTS class of the Pirelli World Challenge, IMSA’s Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge and a number of other GT4 racing series.