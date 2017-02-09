Chevrolet Introduces Redline Special Editions For Nine Of Its Models

Mere hours after Nissan introduced its Midnight Edition package to six models, Chevrolet has announced that it will introduce the Redline special edition series to no less than nine of its models.
Chevrolet first debuted its Redline series at the SEMA Show in 2015 and will now roll it out for the Cruze LT, Malibu LT, Camaro SS and LT, Trax LT, Equinox LT, Traverse Premier, Colorado LT, Silverado Double Cab LT Z71 and Silverado Crew Cab LTZ Z71.
All models in the Redline series come equipped with black wheels featuring red accents, blacked-out grilles, black badges and black Chevrolet bowtie logos. From here, the individual models start to differ depending on the preferences of customers.
For example, the Camaro Redline incorporates black vinyl above the front wheels while the Silverado and Colorado feature red tow hooks.
Speaking about the series, Chevrolet’s U.S. vice president Brian Sweeney said “Our special edition lineup has been popular with customers and dealers, alike. Since the introduction of special editions on vehicles the like Silverado and Camaro, vehicle average transaction prices have increased, time to turn has decreased, and conquest rates have risen, which has contributed to making Chevrolet the fastest-growing brand in the industry two years in a row.”