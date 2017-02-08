Chevrolet’s Dirt-Loving 2017 Colorado ZR2 Priced From $40,995

Chevrolet announced pricing details of the 2017 Colorado ZR2 pickup truck, which is set for launch this spring.
The company’s new off-road pickup truck will be powered by a 3.6-litre V6 packing 308hp and 275 lb-ft of torque but customers will be given the option of a 2.8-litre Duramax turbodiesel that makes 186hp and 369lb-ft of torque.
The 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 is also available with a choice of crew- or extended cab bodystyles, including short and long beds respectively.
The entry-level ZR2 comes with a pretty respectable list of standard features that includes things like front and rear locking electronic diffs, DSSV dampers, a 2-inch suspension lift, wider by 3.5 inches tracks, modified front and rear bumpers for better clearance, new cast-iron control arms, an aluminum skidplate, a set of 31-inch off-roar tires and the list goes on.
The cabin also comes with standard leather seats and a seven-speaker Bose audio system, while customers can opt for a full-length black vinyl floor instead of the carpet for free, in case they want to get their new truck really dirty.
Pricing for the 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 starts at $40,995 and that includes $940 destination fee. “We’re thrilled to be able to offer it for more than $2,500 less than the next closest comparable vehicles. Taken in the context of serious off-roading, $2,000 will buy you 50 years of annual passes to Arches National Park in Moab, Utah,” said Sandor Piszar, Chevrolet Trucks marketing director.
“Some vehicles that customers might cross-shop with ZR2 can spec out as much as $26,000 more than our truck — or the price of a well-equipped 2017 Colorado. When you buy a ZR2 at the starting price of $40,995, you are getting all of the significant off-road technologies standard with the vehicle, as well as an eight-speed automatic transmission and a wealth of other features at no additional cost.”