Chevy Takes Camaro ZL1 To Over 200 MPH In High-Speed Run

PHOTO GALLERY

Chevrolet has been testing the Camaro ZL1's top speed on the High Speed Oval at Germany's Automotive Testing Papenburg proving ground, hitting an average of 198 mph (318 km/h).The actual top speed the car managed to hit was 202.3 mph (325.5 km/h), however Chevrolet had to average that against the return run (193.3 mph / 311 km/h), as the ZL1 was flung in both directions on the 7.6-mile (12.3 km) loop.said Al Oppenheiser, Camaro chief engineer.This high speed run was conducted on the ZL1's production-spec Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 tires, with the pressure set at 44 psi - which is the recommended pressure setting for extended high-speed driving The Papenburg oval features 2.5 miles (4 km) of straights and 1.3 miles (2.15 km) of turns with a 49.7-degree banking on the top lane. This banking allowed Chevy test drivers to run the ZL1 flat out without lifting off in the turns.added Oppenheiser.The 2017 Camaro ZL1 is priced from $63,435, which means settling (or not) for the manual transmission. If you want the 10-speed automatic, that's upwards of $65,830.