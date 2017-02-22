China Orders All Drivers To Install GPS Tracking Devices In Troubled Muslim-Minority Region

Chinese security officials have ordered that residents in the country’s north west install GPS tracking devices in their vehicles as violent crime in the region explodes.
The remarkable measure is being employed in the Bayingolin Mongol Autonomous Prefecture of Xinjiang on the back of alleged increases in killings in the area. Authorities blame the eruption of violence on separatists and Islamic extremists while experts say it is also being caused by friction between Han Chinese migrants and minority Muslin Uighur that live in the region.
Website Loulan News from the propaganda officer of Bayingolin’s government claims that by allowing officials to keep track of all vehicles, it will be able to better monitor those with malicious intentions.
“There is a severe threat from international terrorism, and cars have been used as a key means of transport for terrorists as well as constantly serving as weapons. It is therefore necessary to monitor and track all vehicles in the prefecture,” the website says.
For those that think they can get away without installing the obligatory Beiduo satellite navigation system between February 20 and June 30, they’re sadly mistaken. The Guardian reports that if local vehicle owners fail to comply they will be unable to fill up their fuel tanks at gas stations.
According to La Trobe University’s Xinjing expert James Leibold, the measures are just the latest part in the government’s bid to stamp out crime.
“There has been tremendous investment in both low-tech and hi-tech methods of surveillance. That does have an effect. It probably pushes resentment further underground. Of course you are going to have violent events from time to time but at the same time I think a lot of Uighurs probably realise that any attempt to resist is going to result in their death and serious troubles for their families,” he said.