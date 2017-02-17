Cigarette Racing Boat Gets Mercedes-AMG GT R Inspired Design

Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing have once again teamed up and presented the potent new 2017 Marauder AMG boat inspired by the Mercedes-AMG GT R.
Presented at the Miami International Boat Show, the latest Marauder AMG follows in the footsteps of boats inspired by the SLS AMG, G-Wagon, Vision GT Concept and the AMG GT S.
This year’s creation is also particularly special as 2017 marks the 50th anniversary of Mercedes-AMG.
To create the Marauder, carbon fiber has been used extensively, so much so that it sheds 1,300 lbs (589 kg). Some of the key components made from the lightweight material include the engine hatch, the deck, cockpit and consoles. Power for the boat comes from a pair of Mercury Racing engines that in total deliver 3,100 hp.
To make the Marauder’s relationship with the GT R immediately apparent, the Cigarette Racing Team enlisted Daimler’s chief design officer, Gorden Wagener, to design the paint and detailing. The interior has also been crafted by the AMG Performance Studio. The boat also features the same Green Hell Magno paint as the GT R.
Discussing the relationship between the boat racing team and the German automaker, AMG boss Tobias Moers said “Performance, perfection and passion are the values that unite Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing. Based on these values, eight sensational special editions have been created during our successful ten years of collaboration, and the 2017 50' Marauder AMG presented here is a particular highlight among these. The new Edition is thus a symbol for the ten-year partnership with Cigarette Racing as well as for Mercedes-AMG's 50th anniversary.”