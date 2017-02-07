Citroen C-Aircross Concept Previews Next-Gen C3 Picasso

Citroen's latest crossover is called the C-Aircross and it's set to debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, next month.
Currently in concept form, it offers a preview of the next generation C3 Picasso, which is making a transition from MPV to SUV, and is expected to go on sale later this year.
Measuring 4.15m (163.4 in) long, 1.74m (68.5 in) wide and 1.63m (64.1 in) tall, it's quite similar to the Nissan Juke in size. In terms of design, it's inspired by the latest generation C3, and by the C4 Cactus as well. Features include a raised bonnet, front & rear protective shields, wheel arch extensions, DRLs integrated into the grille, front bumper air inlets, air outlets built into the side door guards, and a rear diffuser.
The new Citroen C-Aircross Concept also comes with two side cameras that replace the exterior mirrors, panoramic sunroof, rear-hinged doors at the rear for better accessibility (inspired by the Aircross and CXperience concepts), plus a futuristic-looking cabin, with a grey-orange color scheme, single-spoke steering wheel, head-up vision display, and a 12-inch central touchscreen.
Other features such as 3D connected navigation system with voice recognition, Mirror Screen, ConnectedCam, 'Share with U' app, front and rear headrests with built-in speakers and microphones, and smartphone wireless charging are also included.
Just like the next generation C3 Picasso, the new Citroen C-Aircross concept doesn’t come with all-wheel drive. Instead, the automaker offers it with 'Grip Control', a system that allows it to move with ease on difficult terrain and comes with five selectable modes: Standard, Sand, Off-Road, Snow and ESP Off.