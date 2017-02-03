Citroen Could Add C3 GTi / VTS Hot Hatch, Hints PSA Boss

Citroen's new-gen C3 has been around since last summer offering regular small petrol and diesel engines, but the French haven't ruled out a performance version yet. .
PSA Group's CEO, Carlos Tavares, admitted that "there may be some plans to upgrade the engines and go a little further" when asked by AutoExpress about a WRC-influenced version of the C3. A hot hatch from Citroen would ago against established rivals, such as the Renault Clio RS and Ford Fiesta ST.
If green-lighted, it could revive the GTi or VTS nameplates, with power coming from a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine, pushing more than 200 horsepower to the front wheels. Going from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) should take less than 7 seconds and top speed would stand around the 225 km/h (140 mph) mark.
However, extreme performance is not the only thing that the company's execs are looking at when it comes to its development, as they don't want to ruin its comfortable ride. "Is it relevant to have Citroen Racing road cars? Definitely, but I would like to keep this message of comfort at the same time. This is the challenge", said product planning chief, Xavier Peugeot.
A C3 GTi/VTS would receive a few racy styling touches along with special color combos, and sportier interior decor, but it's unknown whether the Airbumps would remain.