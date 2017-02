Citroen's New C-Aircross Concept Looks The Part

VIDEO

Citroen wants to make sure that everybody knows about their latest concept car, the C-Aircross , by dropping a new official video.Set to premiere at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show in less than a month, the futuristic-looking SUV serves as a precursor for the brand's upcoming C3 Picasso , which will evolve from an MPV to a practical crossover that will take on the Nissan Juke and others in the B-segment. Citroen describes it as "a concept car with a strong and colorful identity", highlighting its "modern and spacious go-anywhere" design that suits "both urban settings and the great outdoors", and combining "the protection of SUVs with a confident and fresh attitude".It may be 'great' for the outdoors, but the C-Aircross study lacks an all-wheel drive system, and so will its production version. However, making sure that it's gripp-y enough is the automaker's 'Grip Control' dial, which comes with five selectable driving modes and directs torque to the wheel that has the most traction.Citroen's upcoming C3 Picasso , which might receive a new name to further differentiate it from its minivan predecessor, will share its hardware with the new Opel/Vauxhall Crossland X , the successor of the Meriva, which was also taken down the SUV lane.