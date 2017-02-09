Citroen's New C-Aircross Concept Looks The Part

Citroen wants to make sure that everybody knows about their latest concept car, the C-Aircross, by dropping a new official video.
Set to premiere at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show in less than a month, the futuristic-looking SUV serves as a precursor for the brand's upcoming C3 Picasso, which will evolve from an MPV to a practical crossover that will take on the Nissan Juke and others in the B-segment.
Citroen describes it as "a concept car with a strong and colorful identity", highlighting its "modern and spacious go-anywhere" design that suits "both urban settings and the great outdoors", and combining "the protection of SUVs with a confident and fresh attitude".
It may be 'great' for the outdoors, but the C-Aircross study lacks an all-wheel drive system, and so will its production version. However, making sure that it's gripp-y enough is the automaker's 'Grip Control' dial, which comes with five selectable driving modes and directs torque to the wheel that has the most traction.
Citroen's upcoming C3 Picasso, which might receive a new name to further differentiate it from its minivan predecessor, will share its hardware with the new Opel/Vauxhall Crossland X, the successor of the Meriva, which was also taken down the SUV lane.