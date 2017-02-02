Classic 1970 Pontiac GTO ‘Judge’ Gets The Jay Leno Treatment

This classic Pontiac GTO Judge comes from a time when automakers had a great sense of humor and underrated their own horsepower ratings, mostly because of NHRA classifications and insurance reasons.
Powered by a huge 6.5-litre V8, the Pontiac GTO Judge was “officially” making 366hp, with the real horsepower being closer to the magic 400hp mark.
Adding more to its brilliance, this example is all original following a long restoration process. Its owner, Wade Kawasaki sourced it from a friend in Hawaii, with the interior being in such a good condition that only required some cleaning, sans new carpets, to return to its former glory.
Kawasaki is also the owner of Coker Tire, which specialize on rare tire sets for old cars. It’s no wonder then that his GTO is wearing a modern radial tire that looks like the original Firestone Wide Oval, giving the car better traction without messing with the looks of the whole car.
If you feel the need to geek out more on this beautiful muscle car, head to the video below.