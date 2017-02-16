Cop Dragged Down The Street In Connecticut By Beer Thief

Police in Connecticut are on the hunt for a man that dragged an officer down the street for nearly 150 yards after stealing $190 worth of beer.
WCVB reports that police were called to a local shop after a man and woman were seen leaving with a hefty quantity of beer.
The man managed to jump inside a green Honda Civic shortly before police arrived on the scene and left. Not long after, police caught up to the suspect and pulled him over.
However, as the officer approached the car, he noticed the suspect reach for a handgun on the dashboard. The two then engaged in an altercation as the Civic driver hit the throttle, dragging the police officer along the road before he eventually fell off.
Fortunately, the officer was not seriously hurt and the Civic was later recovered and the female accomplice arrested.
