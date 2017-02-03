Cops Need Help Identifying This Woman Who Keyed A Mustang

While we're not normally trying to raise anybody's blood pressure here, we should warn you that watching this video might just get a rise out of your inner vigilante.
The footage was released by the Corpus Christi Police Department who need help finding out who this woman is, so she can pay for assaulting that poor defenseless Ford Mustang.
According to CCPD Blotter, the woman initially went up to the residence and started banging on the door, yelling at somebody. When nobody answered, she went over to that black Mustang and started keying it, from the trunk all the way to the front fender.
As if that wasn't enough, the woman saw fit to remove some more paint, only this time from the hood - seemingly shifting her weight so she could cause even more damage.
Let's hope somebody recognizes her and either calls 361/886-2840 or contacts Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS. You can also submit information online on the 888TIPS website by clicking here.
By the way, any information you provide to Crime Stoppers is anonymous, and if your info leads to an arrest, you could get a cash reward.