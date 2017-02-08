Corvette C7 Owner Forced To Cough Up $62,000 After Video Refutes Insurance Claim

A C7 Corvette driver has been taken to court and forced to pay over $62,000 after video footage refuted an insurance claim he made.
The man in question, Robert Atlas, crashed his white Corvette into a concrete barrier while participating in a drag racing event on October 10, 2015 at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park.
When making his insurance claim, Atlas discovered that his policy didn’t cover damage sustained during drag racing events so he told Geico Insurance that the crash occurred on a nearby motorway.
Geico believed Atlas’ story and paid him $61,465, says Corvette Blogger, citing a report from PropertyCasualty360.
Unfortunately for Atlas, shortly after the agreement, officials from Geico saw a YouTube video of his crash and promptly took him to court. Atlas ultimately pleaded guilty to insurance fraud and alongside having to pay back all the money Geico gave him, will have to cough up $1,560 in court costs and has been slapped with two years’ supervised probation.