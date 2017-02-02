Crane Collapses On And Destroys BMW M2 In Lebanon

Anyone that owns a BMW M2 should consider themselves lucky, for the baby-M car is one of the finest sports cars currently on sale.
Powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine, the M2 conjures up 365 HP, sent to the rear wheels. It is so good that even Jeremy Clarkson called it his favorite ever M-badged car. Unfortunately, not even a car as great as the M2 can withstand some of mother nature's most destructive forces.
In Beirut, Lebanon late last month, the city was hit by a ferocious hail storm, toppling over a large steel construction crane and destroying a grey M2 in the process.
As this image from Bimmer Post shows, the German sports car has been utterly destroyed by the falling crane, as the roof appears completely caved in and the hood squished. Inevitably, it will be declared a write-off.
Here’s hoping that the car was fully insured and that the owner can replace it in no time.