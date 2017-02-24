Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Out The Remarkable Bugatti Chiron

Considering that football ace Cristiano Ronaldo earns well over $30 million a year, it’s no surprise that the Portuguese player owns a rather impressive car collection.
In fact, his garage includes some all-conquering supercars including a Lamborghini Aventador, Ferrari LaFerrari as well as the iconic Bugatti Veyron. It’s therefore rather fitting that Bugatti decided to team up with Ronaldo in a social media campaign to promote the all-new Chiron.
In an image posted to both Bugatti and Ronaldo’s Instagram accounts, the sportsman can be seen standing in front of a stunning all-silver Chiron in his garage. A few hours later, a clip was uploaded showing Ronaldo driving the Chiron at the Ehra-Lessien test track, giving the car his final approval before customer deliveries commence.
At this stage, it doesn’t seem that Ronaldo himself has taken delivery of a Chiron but it’s inevitable that he has one on order thanks to his love for cars, obscene wealth and tie-up with Bugatti.
Surely there’s no better way to make your teammates envious than by rocking up to training in a Chiron. Consider us jealous.