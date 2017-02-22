Dacia Logan MCV Stepway Joining Limited Edition Models In Geneva

Dacia have expanded their Stepway family by releasing a new version of the Logan MCV, making its debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.
Joining the likes of the Sandero, Lodgy and Dokker, the Dacia Logan MCV Stepway benefits from the updated styling of the facelifted range, and comes with a choice of two colors: Azurite Blue and Vison Brown, combined with new 16-inch Bayadere Dark Metal rims.
Additionally, it also comes with a Duster-like grille, side protective moldings, front and rear skid plates, and a 50mm (1.97 in) increased ground clearance.
The interior has been slightly reworked in order to be in the same vein with the rest of the Stepway family, but still retains its spaciousness all around, and a boot a capacity that is said to be "amongst the market's very biggest", at 573 liters.
At launch, the car will be available with a TCe 90 PS (89 HP) petrol engine, with either a five-speed manual or five-speed automatic gearbox, but also a dCi 90 diesel unit that works together with a five-speed manual transmission. Joining it later on will be an LPG version, in select markets.
Furthermore, limited edition Stepway models as well as Duster will also debut in Switzerland, starting with March 7. Based on the highest equipment level, they're offered in Iceland Grey, or the Sandero Stepway-only Ochre Orange, with special 16-inch alloy wheels completing the exterior design.
Inside, the automaker has added exclusive upholstery, copper orange detailing on the air vent surrounds and center console, along with special stitching for the upholstery and floor mats.
As a final touch, Dacia is also updating the Dokker, Dokker Van and Lodgy range for 2017. All three are getting a new grille, fresh wheel patterns, and some interior updates that include a four-spoke steering wheel, new colors for the dashboard, and others. These will also be on display in Geneva.