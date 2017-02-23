Dashcam Captures SUV Suddenly Losing Control On The Highway

If you're looking to start a new guessing game, you definitely need to watch footage of this Ford Explorer as it suddenly loses its ability to drive straight.
The incident took place last week in Columbia, Maryland and based on the description of the video, the SUV was doing about 72 mph (116 km/h), which we can assume since that's what the dashcam car was doing as well.
The description also states that the Explorer went out of control just as it drove over the dip at the bridge - which didn't look damaging at all, but perhaps there was an underlying condition at play.
It could be anything from a tire/wheel malfunction to driver error. One thing's for sure, the car's electronic brain did a good job keeping it on the road, unless you feel like giving all the credit to the driver.