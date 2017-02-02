David Brown Bringing Speedback GT To Geneva For European Debut

David Brown Automotive is getting ready for its European debut at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show.
The British low-volume company will showcase two Speedback GTs in MY2017 specification, which includes further refinements in the design and engineering of the grand tourer.
The coachbuilt special pays homage to the Aston Martin DB5, featuring a hand-crafted aluminum body and huge levels of British-ness.
Underneath its un-apologetically retro bodywork, David Brown’s Speedback GT is using the underpinnings of a Jaguar XKR, including its supercharged 510hp 5.0-litre V8.
The interior certainly gives away the relationship but the company went into great lengths to make it feel like a more special place to sit in, employing the finest veneers, polished metal details, leather and other bespoke features.
Even the paintjob takes eight weeks to get done, as the boutique makes applies no less than 14 layers of paint on its car. And as you would expect, each Speedback GT can tailored to the exact spec its owner wants.
You need though to have really deep pockets, as the Speedback GT asks for close to £500,000 ($633k) for the privilege of having it in your driveway.