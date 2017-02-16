Dodge Challenger Hellcat Destroys Its Diff Trying To Race Tesla

Not too long ago, Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcats were the king of the drag strip, outpacing much more expensive sports cars and supercars.
Nowadays, it is the most potent variants of the Tesla Model S that rule the drag strip and recently, these two superpowers went toe-to-toe at a drag racing event in the U.S. It didn’t go well for the Hellcat.
The Model S P100D in question is fitted with Ludicrous Plus mode and is therefore able to hit 60 mph (96 km/h) in under 2.3 seconds in perfect conditions. With its 707 hp, 6.2-liter supercharged V8, the Challenger Hellcat is no slouch but even it is no match for the Tesla.
In fact, this race was over just a couple of seconds after it started when the Dodge’s differential decided to disintegrate. By the time that happened, the Tesla was already several hundred feet down the drag strip.
Better luck next time Hellcat.