Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Could Have 757 HP

There's a good supply of Dodge Challenger SRT Demon teasers, and the latest one may actually point towards its power output.
Buried deep in the press release is an image that that shows Serial Number 0757, and the guys over at Road&Track believe that this is actually how much power the muscle car has.
If this is the case, then it means that the Demon has exactly 50 horsepower more than the Challenger SRT Hellcat. Their logic is based on a previous teaser of the latter, before Dodge revealed its HP numbers, which showed the vehicle's radio tuned to SiriusXM channel '70s on 7, signifying 707 horsepower.
'Built for Tom Coddington' is also written onto the plate, and this one of the men responsible for making Dodge the muscle car brand it is today. As for the VIN number 001121, your guess is as good as ours. It could be something similarly cryptic to what Dodge did with that mysterious license plate, visible in one of their early teasers.