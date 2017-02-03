Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Could Have 757 HP

Love it or hate it, the naturally aspirated engine is going the way of the Pontiac. There's just too many reasons for automakers to add...

https://1.bp.blogspot.com/-1T2cXTz8hRI/WIYDR0fXf8I/AAAAAAAATF8/BRN7uGn3AaIpl5ekJ4eYcbbK2VzsASLgwCLcB/s72-c/na-supercars.jpg