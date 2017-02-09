Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Features The Largest Ever Functional Hood Scoop

Dodge's latest installment of the teaser campaign for the Challenger SRT Demon shows it craving for oxygen.
And there's a good reason for that, as the automaker has fitted it with the largest ever functional hood scoop found on a production vehicle.
Measuring more than 45 square inches (290.32 sq cm), the hood scoop is known as the 'Air Grabber' and it's mandatory for making the supercharged V8 engine produce as much power as possible on top of the already impressive 707 horses the Hellcat makes.
Moreover, just like the aforementioned muscle car, the Demon also benefits from a pair of illuminated functional 'Air Catcher' headlights.
Its official output continues to be kept a secret, but from previous teaser videos we know that the new Dodge Challenger SRT Demon will be 200 pounds lighter than the Hellcat, and will come with a wide-body kit and standard drag radials.
There's also a 'crate' of goodies waiting to be installed, which will enhance its performance either on the street, on the drag strip, or a combination of both.
As for its official premiere, this is still more than 2 months away, as it was scheduled for the 2017 New York Auto Show.