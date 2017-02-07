Dodge Wants You To Know Their New 2018 Durango SRT Is Capable Of 4-Wheel Burnouts

Everyone loves a good burnout and we all know that a car capable of spinning all four wheels under power is worthy of great attention, including Dodge.
That’s perhaps why the company wanted to communicate their latest SRT product being showered with smoke from its own tires in the first official video.
The new 2018 Dodge Durango SRT is simply the fastest-ever full-size SUV that came out of the brand, packing no less than 475hp and 470lb-ft of torque courtesy of the 6.4-litre Hemi V8.
0-60mph comes in just 4.4 seconds, with the quarter mile dealt in 12.9 seconds. And remember, this is an SUV that fits seven people and can tow over 8,000lbs (3,628kg). The eight-speed auto features model-specific shift maps which can reduce shift times up to 70 percent depending on the selected driving mode.
Naturally in order for Dodge to turn the 2018 Durango SRT into a mean smoke machine, they had to strap it down but the end result is that of a really badass family hauler. Kudos to Dodge then.