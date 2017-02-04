Does The Mazda MX-5 RF Need Louvers?

The Mazda MX-5 RF may not be any faster than the standard model, but with its retractable targo top roof mechanism, it looks a hell of a lot better. Question is, can it be made even more attractive?
Well, one Reddit user seems to think so after rendering the MX-5 RF with louvers that remind us of Lamborghini's of the past in place of the rear window and while rearward visibility would be badly affected, it is pretty apparent that the design of the MX-5 RF works quite well with the louvers.
Painted black, they complement the small Japanese sports car quite well and match the thick black B-pillars to a tee.
Now, Mazda itself doesn’t offer louvers for the MX-5 RF and is unlikely to do so. Consequently, it will be up to an aftermarket firm to bring them to life. Here’s hoping it happens.